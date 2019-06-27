Starting pitching continues to struggle as Brewers fall to Mariners

Adrian Houser had been spectacular out of the Milwaukee Brewers bullpen, putting together a 1.05 ERA over a total of 14 outings. But things didn’t go well for Houser in a starting role as the Brewers fell to the Seattle Mariners 4-2 on Wednesday night at Miller Park.

Houser made it through just two innings, allowing three runs on four hits with three walks in suffering the loss.

Brewers starters have compiled a 6.81 ERA in the month of June and it’s led to a 10-12 record for the month.

Freddy Peralta came on to toss four shutout innings to keep the Brewers in it, but they weren’t able to take advantage.

Mike Moustakas and Ben Gamel clubbed home runs for the Brewers. It was the 23rd of the season for Moustakas. Gamel’s was an inside-the-park homer.

The Brewers dropped to 42-48, but despite their slump, are just a game behind the division leading Chicago Cubs, who have issues of their own.

The Brewers will try to salvage the final game of the series this afternoon at Miller Park. They’ll send Chase Anderson to the mound. Mike Leake goes for the Mariners.