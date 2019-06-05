State Republicans pass abortion bills destined for Evers veto pen

Senate Republicans have passed a package of bills aimed at curbing abortions and preventing abortion providers from receiving financial aid.

Things got heated during floor debate, with Democrat Senator Lena Taylor calling out the G-O-P members, and specifically Senator Alberta Darling.

“Or the Senator from the 8th who believes that Milwaukee doesn’t care about their children. Have any of them come to you-” “Senator from the 4th” “This is what the Senator said, Mr President, during Finance.”

The most prominent of the bills would require doctors to preform lie saving procedures on any fetus that survives an abortion procedure. That’s something that Democrats say doctors are already required to do, but is so rare to happen as to make a bill about it pointless.

One of the bills would require clinics to keep more stringent medical records of who’s getting abortions, and to force doctors to give advice on ‘abortion reversals’ This is Republican Senator Chris Kapenga.

“What we’re asking is that doctors are required to let the mother know that after the ingestion of this first pill, that is will be possible, if they did not take the second pill to possibly save the child.” Democrats say that’s untested science and infringes on the relationship between a doctor and their patient.

The third bill would stop women from seeking abortions based on demographics. Republican Senator Patrick Testin says the bill is about equal rights.

“What we have before you is an opportunity to make a stand here in the state of Wisconsin, that we will not allow abortions based on an individual’s sex, gender, and potential disability.”

Senator Taylor said the G-O-P’s concern over discrimination in abortions is outlandish.

“But the hypocrisy, and the racist policies that get done in this building, to hear those words is insulting.”

Governor Evers has already said he’ll veto all the bills. Republicans do not have the votes to overturn a veto.