State sends out $1.9 billion to schools for high cost programs

The Department of Public Instruction is delivering $1.9 billion in funding and grants to school districts this month.

That funding helps offset the costs of a number of important programs. Assistant state superintendent Bob Soldner says one part of that funding is going to schools who have special issues with transportation.

“Very rural, very widespread districts with few numbers of kids on a per square mile basis.”

Another major program that’s getting special funding is a push for more mental health services in school districts. Policy and budget director Erin Fath says that schools are often the first line of contact for many students with mental health needs.

“Provide resources to support school districts as they try to get kids screened or assessed to help identify kids in need of mental health services and also get them connected. Lack of access can be a huge barrier to some families. That could be a result of living in a more rural area that just doesn’t have as many providers.”

Special education funding and grants for school technology programs are also part of the package.