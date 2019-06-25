State Supreme Court rules governor has oversight of school policy

Oversight of some school policies shifts from the state schools superintendent to the governor, following a ruling by the Wisconsin Supreme Court. The Court’s conservative majority sided with the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty in its 2017 lawsuit against then state schools superintendent Tony Evers.

Evers claimed he did not need to get executive approval from then Governor Scott Walker, for rules Evers wrote for the Department of Public Instruction. WILL’s suit cited a state law passed that same year, which requires state agencies to get approval from the governor’s office and state Department of Administration, which is controlled by the governor.