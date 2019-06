One week after falling short at the American Family Insurance Championship, Madison’s Steve Stricker finds himself tied for the lead with defending champion David Toms at the U.S. Senior Open in South Bend, Indiana.

Stricker fired an opening round 8-under par 62, tallying seven birdies and an eagle in his opening round.

Toms had 10 birdies, which set a U.S. Senior Open record.

Stricker and Toms are two shots better than Madison’s Jerry Kelly and Kirk Triplett.