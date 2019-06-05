Suspect in Carly Beaudin beating death to remain at Mendota for now

The man charged in the horrific death of nurse practitioner Carlie Beaudin will remain committed at Mendota Mental Health Center, at least for now. The 33-year-old victim was found brutally beaten and frozen to the ground in a parking structure at Milwaukee’s Froedert Hospital in January.

A doctor’s report presented in court Tuesday said that 27-year-old Kenneth Freeman is not competent to stand trial. Another doctor’s report is due August 5th. Prosecutors allege Freemen kicked and stomped Beaudin’s head and neck more than 40 times before ditching her body.

