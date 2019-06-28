Suspect in custody for shooting death of Officer John Hetland

The suspect taken into custody in connection with the fatal June 17th shooting of off-duty Racine Police Officer John Hetland has been identified as 26-year-old Dalquavis Ward. Since the shooting that killed the 49-year-old Hetland at Teezers Tavern in Racine, investigators have been combing the neighborhood looking for clues including surveillance footage, and interviewing witnesses.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaeling said crime lab data was key in leading them to Ward, who was arrested on Thursday in Milwaukee.

Law enforcement agencies and local businesses were offering nearly $80,000 in reward money for information leading to an arrest and conviction. It’s unclear if information from that tip line led to the arrest. Hetland was a 24-year veteran of the police force. His funeral was on Wednesday.