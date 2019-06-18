Tuesday is deadline to file for Merrill recall election

Today’s the deadline for papers in Merrill’s upcoming recall elections.

Potential candidates have until the end of business on Tuesday to turn in between 20 and 40 signatures to get on the upcoming ballot in five aldermanic districts in Merrill.

The five Alders that were recalled- Paul Russell, John VanLieshout, Dave Sukow, Rob Norton, and Tim Meehean- will appear on the ballot automatically and did not need to circulate petitions.

The incumbents facing recall will automatically be on those ballots. That election is July 16th. If a runoff is needed after that, it will take place in August.

The recall was triggered by a laundry list of frustrations from residents. At the top of the list was the unexpected property tax hike of more than 7 percent last December.

WSAU