Two dead in fiery crash that closed I-94 in Racine County

A series of crashes on I-94 in Racine County killed two people and closed down the interstate for several hours.

Sheriff Christopher Schmaling says the chain reaction crash was started by a semi in a construction zone.

“A semi tractor trailer travelling southbound on I-94 near 50th Road, made a lane change, and ultimately hit a construction barrier.”

That started a crash that shoved the median divider into northbound traffic and into oncoming cars, and forced a second semi to veer off the road where it burst into flames.

Schmaling says the actions of the semi driver in veering off the road might have saved dozens of other people at the cost of their own life. He’s calling that driver a hero.

The State Patrol is handling the overall investigation.