Two off-duty Wisconsin police officers killed in separate incidents overnight

Officer Kou Her

Two off duty Wisconsin police officers were killed in separate incidents overnight. Milwaukee Officer Kou Her died after being struck by a speeding driver who ran a red light at around 1:30 a.m. Her had just ended his shift. The suspect is in custody. And in Racine, a manhunt is underway for a suspect who shot and killed Officer John Hetland after Hetland attempted to stop an armed robbery at Teezers bar Monday night.

Hetland is a 24-year veteran of the Racine Police Department. “Officer Hetland was a trusted and highly respected member of the department, serving in various positions over the years, including an assignment as a field training officer, as well as a member of the Greater Racine FBI Gang Task Force,” said the Racine Police Department in a news release.

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales held a news conference and said that Her is a two-year veteran of the police department and was assigned to District 4. Witnesses say the suspect was traveling at a high rate of speed — and crossed the intersection at a red light when he struck Her.

Officer John Hetland

Morales said the suspect in this case is a 34-year-old Milwaukee resident with four OWI convictions in Wisconsin. His most recent was in May 2017 — and he was still on probation for that one.