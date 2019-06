The 72nd annual state baseball tournament is underway at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.

Division 1 play makes up the first day of competition.

Division 1 Quarterfinals

Green Bay Preble (24-3) vs. Burlington (23-5) 8 a.m.

Sun Prairie (22-7) vs. Oak Creek (21-6) 10:15 a.m.

Eau Claire North (22-4) vs. Sussex Hamilton (19-8) 1 p.m.

Fond du Lac (13-12) vs. Brookfield East (18-8) 3:15p.m.

Division 1 Semifinals

6 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.