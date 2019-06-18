Wiscons joins lawsuit against federal rule allowing doctors to opt out of health care based on beliefs

Wisconsin is joining a lawsuit to prevent a Trump Administration rule allowing doctors to deny health care based on religious or personal beliefs.

Attorney General Josh Kaul says the rule can put people in vulnerable situations at risk.

“Consider this from the patient’s perspective, if a patient shows up to get needed health care, particularly if emergency health care is needed, we need to ensure that those people aren’t being denied lawful health care.”

Kaul says the rule could allow a nurse to stop providing vaccines, or a doctor from refusing to perform an abortion when a mother’s life is threatened. He also says that the penalties for violation are unfair.

“With just a single violation this rule would give the Trump Administration the ability to deny all federal health care funds to the state of Wisconsin, which is 6 point 7 billion dollars worth of funds.”

Wisconsin joins a coalition of 23 cities and states in the lawsuit.