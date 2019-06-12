Wisconsin to host Marquette in early season match

The Wisconsin Badgers and Marquette Golden Eagles play every year. They’ve hooked up 124 times in a series that started back in 1917. The two teams have played every year since the 1958-59 season, withe the exception of the 1984-85 season.

What’s different about this upcoming seasons game is the date. The two teams will square off at the Kohl Center on Nov. 17. it’s the earliest scheduled meeting since the two teams played Nov. 14, 1997.

Wisconsin leads the all-time series with Marquette, 67-58, but the two teams have split the last 10 meetings.

Wisconsin’s non-conference schedule also includes road games at North Carolina State on Dec. 4 and at Tennessee on Dec. 28 as well as an appearance in the Legends Classic in Brooklyn on Nov. 25-26 along with Auburn, New Mexico and Richmond.