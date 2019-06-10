Wisconsin’s McDonald caps collegiate career with NCAA title

In his final race as a Badger, senior Morgan McDonald made a statement by winning the 5,000 meters at the 2019 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships over the weekend in Austin, Texas.

McDonald crossed the finish line in 14 minutes, 6.01 seconds, to become only the third man in NCAA history to win the Cross Country, Indoor 3,000 meters, Indoor 5,000 meters and Outdoor 5,000 meter championships in the same season.

McDonald became only the third Badger to win four NCAA titles in a single season, joining women’s greats Suzy Favor and Claire Eichner. He leaves Wisconsin as a four-time NCAA Champion, a six-time first-team All-American and an Eight-time Big Ten Individual Champion.

In the men’s 1500 meters, junior Olli Hoare finished fourth in 3:42.29, to collect his fourth first-team All-America honor of the 2018-19 season and the seventh of his career.

The UW men finished in a tie for 18th place with 16 points and were the top-finishing team in the Big Ten.