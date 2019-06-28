Yelich voted to start 2019 MLB All-Star Game

Baseball fans around the country, including those in Wisconsin, have voted Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich into the starting lineup for the 2019 MLB All-Star Game, which will take place on Tuesday, July 9 at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

It’s the second career All-Star nod and the first All-Star Game start for Yelich, who finished as the top vote-getter in the National League.

Yelich becomes the first member of the Brewers to start in the Midsummer Classic since 2014, when Carlos Gomez (left field), Jonathan Lucroy (catcher) and Aramis Ramirez (third base) earned starting spots. Yelich is also the sixth outfielder in franchise history to start in the All-Star Game, joining Ben Oglivie (1980), Jeromy Burnitz (1999), Ryan Braun (2008-10, 2012), Corey Hart (2010) and Gomez (2014).

Second baseman Mike Moustakas and catcher Yasmani Grandal also represented the Brewers on the MLB All-Star Starters Election ballot, with both finishing third at their respective positions.

The rest of the All-Star rosters for both squads, totaling 24 for the NL and 23 for the AL, will be determined through a combination of “Player Ballot” choices and selections made by the Commissioner’s Office. The balance of the rosters will be announced on ESPN at 4:30 p.m. CT this Sunday, June 30.