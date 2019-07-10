American League continues all-star dominance

The American League extended its all-star winning streak to seven-straight games, knocking off the National League 4-3 in Cleveland on Tuesday night. That’s 14 of the last 17 for the AL in the annual summer classic.

Joey Gallo’s solo home run in the seventh inning held up for the AL. Houston’s Michael Brantley, Minnesota’s Jorge Polanco and Boston’s Xander Bogaerts also drove in runs for the American League.

Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka picked up the win and teammate Aroldis Chapman notched the save. Indians pitcher Shane Bieber struck out the side in the fifth inning and was named the game’s MVP.

Colorado’s Charlie Blackmon homered in the sixth and the Mets’ Pete Alonso added a two-run single in the eighth to pull the NL withone one. Clayton Kershaw of the Dodgers took the loss.

Brewers catcher Yasmani Grandal contributed to an eighth-inning NL rally. He drew a walk and eventually scored on a Pete Alonso single. Grandal finished 0 for 1.

Christian Yelich and Mike Moustakas both went 0 for 2 and pitcher Brandon Woodruff allowed a run, working two-thirds of an inning in the seventh.

The second half of the season resumes with a single game on Thursday. The Brewers resume play on Friday night, playing the first of three against the San Francisco Giants at Miller Park.