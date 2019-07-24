Bad River Chippewa sue to remove Enbridge pipeline

A northern Wisconsin tribe wants a pipeline removed from its land. The Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa filed suit in federal court in Madison on Tuesday against Enbridge Energy.

A statement posted to social media by Tribal Chairman Mike Wiggins Jr. says the tribe wants to force the decommissioning and removal of the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline, which runs across 12 miles of sensitive habitat.

The Canadian company has continued to operate Line 5 through Bad River since its easements expired 6 years ago, and the tribe says the legal actions seeks to “bring Enbridge’s unauthorized presence to an end.”