Badger hockey team opens summer practice

The Wisconsin men’s hockey program opened it’s summer practice schedule on Monday in preparation for its preseason foreign tour to Canada where it will skate in a pair of exhibition contests against the University of British Columbia.

Wisconsin’s trip will run from Aug. 28 through Sept. 2.

The Badgers will hold a second practice on Wednesday with eight additional workouts prior to departing for the trip.

The Badgers will face British Columbia on Friday, Aug. 30 and Sunday, Sept. 1.

Tony Granato (pictured) starts his fourth on the Badgers bench. They’ll open the 2019-20 campaign on Friday, Oct. 11 at Boston College. UW opens its home slate with a Kohl Center series on Oct. 18-19 against two-time defending NCAA champion Minnesota Duluth.

The Badgers welcome the return of six of their top seven scorers and six of their top-nine goal scorers from the 2018-19 season to a program that adds four NHL draft picks, including a pair from the top 15 of the 2019 NHL Draft. That doesn’t include a third projected first-round draft pick for the 2020 NHL draft.