Beware of ‘storm chaser’ work crews who might be scammers, says DATCP

The state division of consumer protection says travelling road crews are following last weekend’s storms and are looking to make a quick buck.

Spokesman Jerad Albract says that the scammers take advantage of people who are in immediate need of home repairs, and that people need to step back and try to take some time to think about what work needs to be done.

“They need to take their time before they make any time of agreements. Look into finding a local contractor before they have these crews do work on their property.”

Albract says several of these crews have already been reported in northern Wisconsin. He reminds people that any legitimate contractor will not rush you to do work immediately, and will be happy to fill out contracts and file for permits to do their work.

“Those companies can be problematic if they’re taking your money and running or if they’re doing some work that’s really questionable or could even damage your property.”

Albracht recommends finding a local, trusted contractor to complete your repairs or clean up.