Bodies of missing Wisconsin brothers sought in Missouri

Investigators in Clinton County, Missouri are still trying to figure out what happened to two Shawano brothers who went missing following a business trip. The investigation into the deaths of Nick and Justin Diemel has yet to yield answers or the discovery of the brothers bodies after one week.

“We do know that they arrived in the rental truck and they were there for a business deal with cattle. We do not know what exactly occurred yet,” Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish said. That deal reportedly took place on the farm of 25-year-old Garland “Joey” Nelson.

Nelson is charged with felony tampering of a motor vehicle after admitting to moving the Diemel’s rental truck from his farm property to a commuter lot more than 30 miles away, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Fish said they are investigating multiple locations, but there is a lot of room to cover at the Nelson farm.”It is about 74 acres. We are just trying to come up with evidence.” He said daily rain has made it difficult to locate and preserve any evidence.

WTAQ