Brewers blanked 3-0; Yelich top seed in Derby

Cincinnati – Sonny Gray allowed only four hits in eight innings and struck out 12 Brewers hitters to help the Reds beat the Brewers 3-0 Wednesday night in Cincinnati.

Yasiel Puig stayed hot, hitting his 19th home run of the season in the second inning. Brewers starter Jhoulys Chacin turned in one of his better outings of the season, allowing just two runs over six innings with eight strikeouts.

Milwaukee managed just four singles off Gray, and didn’t have major league home run leader Christian Yelich in the lineup. He was given the day off.

Cincinnati has won two of the first three games in the series. They sent Luis Castillo to the mound on Thursday afternoon against Brandon Woodruff. The Brewers are still a game up on the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central Division.

It’s also been announced that Yelich will be the top seed in baseball’s Home Run Derby, and compete against rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in round one next week in Cleveland.