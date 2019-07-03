Brewers blow lead late and fall to Reds 5-4

Cincinnati – The Brewers bullpen let a 4-2 seventh inning lead get away Tuesday night and fell to the Cincinnati Reds, 5-4.

Milwaukee led 4-2 through six innings thanks to more home runs, as Christian Yelich, Mike Moustakas and Eric Thames all went deep off Reds starter Tanner Roark. It was in support of starter Chase Anderson, who allowed two runs over 5.2 innings and just 72 pitches.

Freddie Peralta allowed a run over 1.1 innings, and Cincinnati tied it with a two out RBI double from Joey Votto in the eighth off Matt Albers.

The Reds winning run scored in the eleventh. With two outs Yasiel Puig singled to center. Jose Iglesias singled to right, sending Puig to third. Yelich’s throw to the infield short hopped Thames at first base, as the ball bounced off his glove and rolled through the infield. Puig took off and scored from third to give the Reds a 5-4 win.

Yelich’s homer was his 31st. Moustakas’s was his 24th. The Brewers are 45-40 and lead the Cubs by a game in the N. L. Central