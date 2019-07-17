Brewers crush Braves 13-1

Christian Yelich clubbed a grand slam, Brandon Woodruff went 6.2 strong innings and the Brewers made up for some poor play of late by crushing the Atlanta Braves 13-1 Tuesday night at Miller Park.

The Brewers pounded out 13 hits and also got home runs from Lorenzo Cain and Keston Huira. Woodruff improved to 11-3 by giving up just the one run. A six run seventh inning opened up the game.

Milwaukee remains 2 1/2 games behind the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central. They host the Braves in the rubber match of the series on Wednesday afternoon, with Chase Anderson throwing against Dallas Kuechel.