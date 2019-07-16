Brewers drop series opener to Braves

The Milwaukee Brewers lost for the 18th time in 27 games with a 4-2 setback to the Atlanta Braves on Monday night at Miller Park.

The script was written differently in the loss, as the Brewers got solid pitching but little offense. Adrian Houser allowed four runs and eight hits in his six innings, and manager Craig Counsell said afterwards Houser threw the ball well. The bullpen, which has struggled of late, didn’t allow a run over three innings.

However, lefty Max Fried shut the Brewers out over five innings as the Atlanta starter, and the Brewers only runs came in the sixth off middle reliever Josh Tomlin. Keston Huira went 3-for-4 and was a home run shy of the cycle. Christian Yelich added two hits.

The Brewers are 48-47 but trail first place Chicago in the NL Central by just 2 1/2 games after the Cubs lost in Cincinnati. Tuesday night will see Brandon Woodruff throw for the Brewers against Bryce Wilson.