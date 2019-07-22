Brewers rally to beat Diamondbacks

After trailing early 4-0, the Milwaukee Brewers rallied for a 7-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix on Sunday.

Tyler Saladino clubbed a fourth inning grand slam for the Brewers to even the score 4-4. Then Mike Moustakas’ go-ahead, RBI-single ignited a three-run eighth inning to pull out the win.

Yasmani Grandal and Ben Gamel also plated runs in the eighth inning. Keston Hiura got the rally started with an opposite-field triple into the right-field corner.

Freddy Peralta picked up the victory and Josh Hader nailed down his 22nd save.

Brewers all-Star starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff left after three-plus innings with a strained left oblique and is headed for the 10-day injured list.

The Brewers moved to within two games of the division leading Cubs, who lost 5-1 to the San Diego Padres on Sunday.

Now Milwaukee returns home to open a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at Miller Park tonight. Chase Anderson (5-2, 3.96 ERA) goes for the Brewers. Right-hander Sonny Gray (5-6, 3.40) goes for the Reds.