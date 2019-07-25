Brewers salvage finale with the Reds, lose another starting pitcher (AUDIO)

The Milwaukee Brewers salvaged the final game of their three game series with Cincinnati, but they lost another starting pitcher in the process.

Yasmani Grandal’s two-run single capped a three-run fifth inning as the Brewers pulled out a 5-4 win.

Keston Hiura had a solo homer in the fifth, while Ryan Braun clubbed a two-run homer in the first.

Matt Albers picked up the win and Freddy Peralta notched his first save.

Josh VanMeter went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Cincinnati, which had won three of its previous four.

Brewers starter Jhoulys Chacin struggled early, then left after three innings with a right oblique strain. Chacin is expected to join Brandon Woodruff on the injured list, leaving the Brewers scrambling for starting pitching help.

Chacin was injured while swinging the bat in the bottom of the third and he didn’t come out for the fourth.

The Brewers have starters lined up for their weekend series against the Cubs, starting Friday night at Miller Park. Gio Gonzalez, Chase Anderson and Zach Davies will face the Cubs. The Brewers are off Thursday and Monday, then start a nine-game road trip in Oakland on Tuesday night.

Josh Hader pitched the seventh and eighth innings in relief, striking out five. Freddy Peralta was given a chance to close it out and he did so with great success. Peralta struck out the first two batters, then finished it with a flyout to left.

Peralta succeeded in his first chance to close out a game, but the Brewers may need him to move back into the starting rotation with the team down to three healthy starters.

The Brewers will start the series with the Cubs, trailing Chicago by two games atop the Central Division.

AUDIO: Craig Counsell said they need to find somebody to start games :12

AUDIO: Craig Counsell says Freddy Peralta has closer stuff :12