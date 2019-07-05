Brewers shut out in Cincinnati 1-0

Luis Castillo allowed one hit over 7.2 innings and Raisel Iglesias worked around a leadoff double in the ninth inning to notch the save as the Cincinnati Reds beat the Milwaukee Brewers 1-0 Thursday afternoon.

It was the second straight shutout for the Reds, who held the Brewers scoreless over the last 23 innings of the series. Castillo struck out nine and didn’t walk a batter. Brandon Woodruff was the tough-luck loser for the Brewers, allowing one run over six innings.

Christian Yelich led off the ninth inning with a double, but was left stranded after Iglesias retired Mike Moustakas, Keston Hiura and Eric Thames to notch the save.

Despite the loss, the Brewers are still tied for the lead in the NL Central with the Cubs at 46-42. The five teams in the division are separated by just five games. Milwaukee opens a weekend series in Pittsburgh Friday night, with Zach Davies throwing against Steven Brault.