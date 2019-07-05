Bucks Open Summer League

The Milwaukee Bucks summer league team opens its season Friday afternoon in Las Vegas against the Philadelphia 76ers. They will take on Atlanta, Minnesota and the Chinese National Team over the next week-plus.

If the Bucks don’t qualify for the eight team tournament, they will play one consolation game.

Among the notable on the roster are third year players Sterling Brown and D.J. Wilson. Bonzie Colson, and Xavier Munford are also on the roster. The Bucks 2018 first round pick, Donte DiVincenzo will not be part of the team. DiVincenzo is still coming back from a season ending injury.

