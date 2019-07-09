Bucks re-sign George Hill

The Milwaukee Bucks announced on Tuesday they re-signed free agent guard George Hill.

Hill was acquired by the Bucks from the Cavaliers in a three-team trade in December and went on to average 6.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists over 47 games with the Bucks. He also played in all 15 of Milwaukee’s playoff games, averaging 11.5 points on 53.4% shooting while knocking down 41.7% of his 3-point attempts in addition to 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 26.3 minutes per game.

The 33-year-old Hill played in 726 games (447 starts) over 11 seasons with San Antonio, Indiana, Utah, Sacramento, Cleveland and Milwaukee after being selected with the 26th overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft out of IUPUI. The Indianapolis native holds career averages of 11.2 points, 3.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 45.3% from the field and 37.8% from three. He’s also appeared in 117 playoff games in his career and is averaging 12.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists in the postseason.