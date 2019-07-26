Eight children with severe lung injuries were all vaping, says Children’s Hospital

State agencies and the Children’s Hospital are investigating a rash of lung injuries in teens that might be due to vaping.

Eight children have been brought to Children’s Hospital with severe lung problems in the last month.

Chief medical officer Dr. Michael Gutzeit says they’ve brought in the Department of Health Services to help them investigate.

“They’re investigating the cause and perhaps the origin of that, whether it may be a singular batch or whether there might be other factors involved.”

“The focus here has been treating the primary cause and obviously trying to understand what we can do to support the patients during this difficult time that they’re having.”

One of the children remains in the hospital, the rest were treated and released.