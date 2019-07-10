Expect some big detours on the way to Hodag music festival this weekend

The annual Hodag Country Music Festival starts tomorrow, and if you’re on your way up north to Rhinelander to see the show, be aware there’s some sticky traffic problems in the area.

Captain Tyler Young with the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says they’re expecting several years of problems, owing to long term construction.

“And we foresee this being an issue again next year as they continue working on the Stevens Street Project.”

They are especially concerned about high-profile vehicles like campers and travel trailers. “If they get stuck in the City of Rhinelander, they’re going to be rerouted on city streets with tight turns and vehicles parked on the streets, and it’s going to be hard to get that type of traffic through.”

Young says they’ve worked with the Wisconsin DOT and Hodag promoters to make sure all routes to Highway 17 will be clearly marked. You can find a link to the detour info at hodag.com, or on the state’s 511 traffic site.