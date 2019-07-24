Farm Technology Days hosts special block party this year to show off new techniques to the public

Farm Technology Days starts its second day of its three-day run in Jefferson County north of Johnson Creek at Walter Grain Farm, and Melissa Gerner says the event is for more than just farmers.

“We actually have extended hours for Wednesday, the show runs from 9 am to 7 pm, and the block party runs from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm, which is a wine, beer, and food taste testing and sampling type event.”

Gerner says farmers also come here to learn about research and improved conservation practices.

“Farmers here in Jefferson County and Wisconsin are doing right by us, and they’re really passionate about the earth, the water, the soil that we have here, and are trying to do what’s best for everyone moving forward.”