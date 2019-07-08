Feng birdies final hole to capture Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic

Former world number-one Shanshan Feng birdied the final hole for a one-shot victory over fellow former number-one Ariya Jutanugarn to win the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic in Oneida.

Feng closed with a 9-under-par 63 and finished at 29-under, while Jutanugarn shot a final round 64 to finish second.

The 29-year-old Feng captured her 10th LPGA Tour win but it was the first for the native of China since November of 2017. She became the 12th player in tour history to surpass $11 million in career earnings.

Jutanugarn hit her second shot on the par-4 18th hole to 3 feet and made the birdie putt to move into a tie for the lead with Feng at 28-under par. Feng was in the next group and hit an 8-iron to within 10 feet. She then made the birdie putt to retake the lead and the tournament title.

Feng was three shots back in the second half of her final round but birdied four of her final six holes to win.