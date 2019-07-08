Former Badger, Lavelle scores in U.S. Women’s World Cup victory

The U.S. capped off it’s fourth FIFA Women’s World Cup Championship with a 2-0 victory over the Netherlands on Sunday. It’s the second straight World Cup championship for the Americans.

Megan Rapinoe converted a tie-breaking penalty kick in the second half and former Wisconsin Badger star Rose Lavelle added a goal, her third of the tournament. It was the sixth goal of the tournament for Rapinoe.

The Americans never trailed in the tournament and set records with 26 goals and a World Cup winning streak that has reached 12 games, dating back to 2015.

Lavelle played her college hockey in Madison from 2013 to 2016.