Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Former Badger, Lavelle scores in U.S. Women’s World Cup victory

Former Badger, Lavelle scores in U.S. Women’s World Cup victory

By

The U.S. capped off it’s fourth FIFA Women’s World Cup Championship with a 2-0 victory over the Netherlands on Sunday.  It’s the second straight World Cup championship for the Americans.

Megan Rapinoe converted a tie-breaking penalty kick in the second half and former Wisconsin Badger star Rose Lavelle added a goal, her third of the tournament.  It was the sixth goal of the tournament for Rapinoe.

The Americans never trailed in the tournament and set records with 26 goals and a World Cup winning streak that has reached 12 games, dating back to 2015.

Lavelle played her college hockey in Madison from 2013 to 2016.

 