Four Wausau teens face charges in near-fatal attack on teen

Four Wausau area teens are under arrest for allegedly beating a fifth teen with a baseball bat.

Wausau police say the attack happened on July 1st. Two 15-year-olds, a 16-year-old and a 17-year old are all facing charges of assault with a dangerous weapon.

The 17 year-old has been named as Michael Hrobsky, while the others are all in the youth court system.

The unnamed victim remains in the hospital in critical condition.

This attack also has connections to a previous drive-by shooting in Wausau from July 3rd, where the suspects wanted in that shooting are said to have acted in retaliation for this attack.

Police have one person under arrest from that shooting and are looking for another suspect, 33-year-old Maurice Bell, who may have fled to Chicago.