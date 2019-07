Veteran center Pau Gasol, who spent a short time in Milwaukee with the Bucks, is headed to Portland to play for the Trail Blazers.

According to an ESPN report, the 39-year-old center has agreed to a one-year contract with the Trail Blazers.

Gasol played sparingly for both the San Antonio Spurs and the Milwaukee Bucks last season. He’s a six-time All-Star and two-time NBA champion.