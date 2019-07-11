Gordon wants contract extension

Former Wisconsin Badgers running back Melvin Gordon wants a contract extension with the Los Angeles Chargers and wants it now.

The former Badger has reportedly told the Chargers to get an extension done now or he won’t be around for the start of training camp in less than two weeks. Gordon’s camp said unless he gets an extension, he’ll demand a trade.

Gordon was the 15th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft and is set to earn $5.6 million in the final year of his 5-year, rookie deal.

The two-time Pro Bowler has three straight seasons of at least 1300 yards from scrimmage, and his 38 career touchdowns thus far ranks only behind the Rams’ Todd Gurley among 2015 draft picks.