Hiura named NL Player of the Week (AUDIO)

Milwaukee Brewers rookie second baseman Keston Hiura has been named the National League Player of the Week.

Hiura earned his first career NL Player of the Week Award and is the second different Brewers player (third time) to take home weekly honors this season, joining his All-Star teammate Christian Yelich, who captured the weekly award twice. The last Brewers player to accomplish the feat other than Yelich was Aramis Ramirez on July 5, 2015.

Hiura is the first and only rookie to win the weekly award in team history.

Hiura hit .517 (15-for-29) with seven runs scored, six doubles, two triples, a home run, eight RBI, two walks and two stolen bases in seven games this past week.

Among National League leaders, Hiura finished the week first in hits, extra-base hits (9), doubles and slugging percentage (.966); tied for first in triples; second in total bases (28); third in batting average and on-base percentage (.548); and tied for third in stolen bases.

Hiura enter’s Monday night’s game against Cincinnati riding a 11-game hitting streak. He has eight multi-hit games and a trio of three-hit performances during that stretch.

AUDIO: Keston Kiura on being the first Brewers rookie to earn Player of the Week honors in MLB :15