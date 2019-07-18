Janesville man sentenced in sexual assault of a child case

A Janesville man, 43-year-old Michael M. Jackson, has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to three of 30 counts of possession of child pornography. Judge Barbara McCrory addressed Jackson in court on Wednesday

“The detective who was actually looking at your did a cursory review, found 485 images. Children ranging in the age of 5 to 15 years old. That’s just doing a cursory review before they could get an opportunity to look at it in depth.”

Jackson had also been charged with first degree sexual assault of a child.

McCrory sentenced Jackson to 10 years of prison plus nine years of extended supervision along with a lifetime on the sexual offender registry. The plea agreement spared the young victim from having to testify at trial.

“This is a recommendation that is negotiated with the full understanding of the family, the mother of the victim and the victim herself,” said Assistant Rock County District Attorney Rich Sullivan. “When being informed of the possibility of having this matter not go to trial, and that would mean that the daughter would not have to testify, the mother’s heartfelt statement was “oh thank you Jesus.”

