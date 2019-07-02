Keep an eye out for algae blooms on the lake this summer, says the DNR

Summer heat and calm conditions on many lakes across the state is causing lake scum and algae blooms.

Gina LaLiberte with the DNR says those ‘blue-green’ algae that cause the blooms can sicken people and cause skin irritation.

“Any time you see discolored water that can be green or other colors, or you see foamy scums or mats, be suspicious that’s blue-green algae. And look for better water conditions elsewhere for swimming.”

The algae forms any time there’s high temperatures, plenty of sunlight, and little wind.

LaLiberte says it’s very important to keep pets out of the water if there’s blooms

“Dogs really don’t care what the water looks like. If they’re thirsty they’ll drink even scummy green water that we would not even want to put our feet into.”

Many strains of those algae can cause stomach discomfort and skin irritation, and the symptoms can be even more severe if you ingest the algae. If there’s lake warnings posted about algae, find another lake or stream to swim in.