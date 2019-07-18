Kenosha County John Doe identified

Closing a “John Doe” homicide in Kenosha County. At a Wednesday press conference, Sheriff David said the case began when a survey crew found a man’s body in a shallow grave near I-94 in 1988

“Ultimately it went cold on us, until recent infomration and technology helped us to determine that this person was a Robert Lyle Schwartz.”

The new information allowed Kenosha County Medical Examiner Patty Hall to locate relatives

“They never filed a missing persons report on him. They figured with his lifestyle – he was a criminal – they figured that his lifestyle had caught up with him.” Those relative described Schwartz as a con artist with no ties to Kensoha County or Chicago, and had never filed a missing persons report.

Schwartz had served time in prison in California for fraud. Beth says a suspect in his murder was identified, but has since died.