Key Evers veto increases per-pupil schools funding

Wisconsin school districts could see more money, thanks to a veto by Governor Tony Evers. One of Evers’ 78 separate vetoes increases per-pupil aid by $87 million more dollars than the Republican-controlled Legislature approved. Evers on Wednesday called that “easily the most important veto that we had.”

It’s one that state Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said was “a legitimate veto.”

“If there’s enough people upset by that, than obviously you could consider a veto override,” Fitzgerald said. “Hard for me to make that call today, whether or not a lot of legislators would fall into that category.”

Fitzgerald was unhappy, that the Wisconsin Association of School Boards publicly lobbied Evers on using his veto to increase that funding.

