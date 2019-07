The Los Angeles Lakers have been awarded the rights to Kostas Antetokounmpo on a waiver claim.

The move was announced Monday. Kostas Antetokounmpo is the 21-year-old brother of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Kostas Antetokounmpo played in a pair of games with Dallas last season. The 6’10 forward played a total of 40 games for the Mavs’ G-League affiliate last year, averaging 10.6 points and 6.2 rebounds a game.

Kostas was waived by the Mavericks on Friday.