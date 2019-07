The Marquette men’s basketball team has landed their first player for their 2020 recruiting class.

Power forward Justin Lewis of Baltimore Polytechnic High School committed to the Golden Eagles on Wednesday. The 6’8, 225-pound Lewis ranks 74th in the 247 Sports composite rankings.

Lewis has helped guide Polytechnic to three straight Maryland state championships.

Marquette will have to replace Markus Howard, Ed Morrow Jr., Sacar Anim and grad transfer Jayce Johnson after next season.