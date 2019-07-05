Mary Burke steps down from Madison school board

A former Democratic candidate for Wisconsin governor announces she’s leaving public life. Mary Burke has been a member of the Madison Metropolitan School District Board of Education for seven years. In a press release issued by the school district on Friday, Burke said personal and professional commitments do not allow her the time and energy needed to fulfill her term.

“I am proud of the progress we’ve made, and acknowledge the work still to be done.”

Burke is 60 years old, and did not say what she will do next. Burke lost to Scott Walker in the 2014 governor’s election. She used to be an executive at Trek Bicycle, her family’s company.

The School Board will discuss filling the vacant seat when it meets Monday night.