Moustakas, Grandal and Hader added to all-star team

After falling short in “The Starters Election,” Milwaukee Brewers standouts Mike Moustakas and Yasmani Grandal were voted into the upcoming All-Star game in a vote of Major League players. Brewers ace closer Josh Hader was also added to the squad on Sunday. All three join starter Christian Yelich, who will start for the National League in Cleveland on July 9.

Moustakas is making his third all-star appearance, while Grandal and Hader are both set to make his second all-star appearance.

Moustakas returned to Milwaukee as the team’s second baseman on a one-year free agent deal. But he has recently been moved back to third base after the Brewers optioned Travis Shaw back to the minors and second baseman Keston Hiura was called up to play second base.

Moustakas is hitting .275 with 23 home runs and 49 RBI in 76 games.

Grandal also signed a one-year contract with the Brewers worth $18.25 million during the offseason. He’s hitting .265 with 18 homers and 46 RBI.

Hader is 1-3 with a 1.77 ERA and a WHIP of 0.62 with 20 saves in 21 opportunities. Hader has struck out 77 in 40 2/3 innings while holding opponents to a .098 batting average.