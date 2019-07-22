NWS confirm nine tornadoes in weekend storms

National Weather Service forecasters have confirmed nine tornado touchdowns across Wisconsin from weekend storms.

Friday night’s storm near Mosinee produced one of the biggest, an EF-1 that was on the ground for nearly ten minutes. Officials say that one uprooted hundreds of trees and damaged at least one barn while tearing the roofs off several other buildings.

No injuries were reported. Another EF-1 was reported near Pelican Lake in Oneida County- but N-W-S officials haven’t pegged any damage on that storm.

Another EF-1 was reported near Tripoli as well. Two additional touchdowns were reported near La Crosse, four others occurred from eastern Waupaca County into the Fox Valley

WSAU