Packers open 2019 Training Camp today

The Green Bay Packers open the first of 15 open to the public workouts on Ray Nitschke Field on Thursday morning (10:15 a.m.) on Ray Nitschke Field. It’ll be the first official practice for new head coach Matt LaFleur.

The Packers will practice for four straight days before getting their first off day, on Monday, July 29. Another four day run starts on Tuesday, July 30, capped off by the teams Family Night on August 2nd inside Lambeau Field (7:30 p.m.).

The Packers will hold joint workouts with the Houston Texans on August 5 and 6 before opening the preseason against the Texans on Thursday, August 8.

Daniels release expected to help Clark deal

The Packers released veteran pro bowl defensive tackle Mike Daniels on Wednesday after general manager Brian Gutekunst said trade talks for the 30-year-old Daniels fell through.

The move helped the Packers clear more than $8.3 million in cap space, likely opening the door for the team to get a contract extension done with fellow defensive lineman Kenny Clark.

Daniels was a fourth round pick by the Packers out of Iowa in 2012. He made the Pro Bowl in 2017.

The move came 24 hours after the Packers announced a contract extension with defensive lineman Dean Lowry.

Packers expect quick return from Savage

Packers rookie safety Darnell Savage Jr., was originally placed on the team’s non-football illness list after he had his wisdom teeth removed. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said they’re optimistic that Savage may be able to practice with the team on Thursday.

LaFleur to still rely on golf cart

Packers coach Matt LaFleur was moving around 1265 with a walking boot on his left foot, as he continues to heal from an achilles injury. LaFleur said he plans to still have the cart available on the practice field, but expects to get around more without it.