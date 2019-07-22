Packers top pick to start on non-football illness list

Green Bay Packers first-round draft pick, Darnell Savage, will open training camp this week on the non-football illness list.

Savage was the teams 21st overall pick this spring and took part in the teams offseason program. He’s projected as the starting free safety this season. ESPN reported that Savage recently had his wisdom teeth removed which prompted the decision.

Packer rookies reported today (Monday). Veterans will join them on Wednesday with the first official training camp practice set for Thursday morning (10:15 a.m.) on Ray Nitschke Field. It’ll be the first official training camp practice for new coach Matt LaFleur, who replaced Mike McCarthy after the end of last season.