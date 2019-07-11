Point Brewery among top Wisconsin winners at national beer awards

A number of Wisconsin breweries took home medals in the 2019 US Open Beer Championships.

The Stevens Point Brewery took home a gold medal this year for their Point Special Lager. Spokesperson Julie Birrenkott says they beat out 50 other beers for the honor.

“To even get a chance to compete with all these other breweries and win an award is really something now because of how saturated the market is.”

Birrenkott says they are really proud because they consider Point Special to be their flagship brew.

“Our staple, if you will, of our Point Special beer that everyone knows and loves, especially in the area.”

The brewery also took home a bronze medal for their Whole Hog Lord James Scotch in the Scottish Ale category.

Sprecher, Ahnapee and Lakefront were the only other Wisconsin breweries to win multiple awards.

WSAU